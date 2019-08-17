Ground broken for Lawton suffragette sculpture

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Ground was broken Friday for a new sculpture in Lawton.
The six foot tall suffragette monument and sculpture is in the planning stages for Shepler Park but the design is complete.
Women that Vote revealed the project at one of their events earlier this month.
It will feature three women of different races from separate periods of time to tell the story of the 19th amendment and the fight for their right to vote.
“Men all over this city have been supportive of us women, building a monument to say we are here, we help built it and we’re here to say and move it forward,” says Barbara Curry with Women That Vote.
Women that Vote plans to announce a fundraising campaign for the sculpture soon.
It will allow for opportunities to have your name or the names of others recognized as part of the monument.
