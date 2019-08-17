Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘All Shook Up’ date night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a special date night for the community.
The event was held at the Apache Casino Hotel.
Attendees were treated to a plentiful meal, with several local businesses from, Chef India to the Bent Fork Catering Company, providing delicious food.
In addition to the dinner, there was live entertainment: a traditional Indian Dance followed by a "Memories of Elvis" concert.
The night was a way for the chamber to give the community a fun night while showing off what the city has to offer.
“I think its very important to show the community not only what’s available, but also highlight the excellence that we have. We’ve got some phenomenal businesses; we’ve got quality recreation, quality food and beverage -- it’s a great time to just come together and just socialize, have some fun with your neighbors, with your community members, but again also to just enjoy the diversity of all that we have available here," says Brenda Spencer-Ragland, president of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
And attendees were also treated to $10 in free play at the casino, and got to spend the rest of the evening dancing to disco tunes.
