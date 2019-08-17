Lawton organization cleans up litter near the library

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton music label turned organization kicked off their weekend picking up trash near the Lawton Public Library.
Everage started as a music label, and after they added more artists, their founder says the group decided to focus on more than making music.
As a group, they decided they wanted to change the way people view younger generations, using music and good deeds to spread their message.
The group works hand in hand with Mayor Stan Booker to come up with different areas their group could do some good, which is why they chose the downtown area for Friday’s service project.
Everage said their goal is to help unite the Lawton community through positive action.
“A lot of people from both sides don’t see each other or hear each other. We speak to each other, but we don’t actually try to unify and become one. I felt it was my purpose to push that positivity from one side to the other, and bounce it back to where we can unify each other," said Malik Whittington, A.K.A Milkey, co-founder of Everage.
Everage said now they will focus on finishing up their studio album, and they plan on expanding their community projects across the entire state.
