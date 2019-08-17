Lawton water main break fixed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A water main break has been fixed in Lawton.
We first brought you that as breaking news during Good Morning Texoma Friday when the main broke near 28th and Northeast Euclid.
One resident told 7News that his vehicle was damaged by some gravel that went flying as a result of the break.
Water was turned off to the area, and city of Lawton officials told 7News that around 2 Friday afternoon, they finished up repairs and all water in the area was restored.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.