Oklahoma City man charged for driving semi on drugs, hitting man on bike

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma City Man is charged for driving a semi while on drugs and crashing into a man on a bicycle.
According to court records, 50-year-old Jeffrey Earhart hit John Wheeler early Thursday morning on Highway 62 east of Highway 115.
Witnesses said they saw Earhart's semi swerving along the roadway before the collision. Upon questioning Earhart, authorities reported that he was acting strangely and appeared to be under the effects of methamphetamine.
The man said that he, quote, “nodded off and hit him” and admitted that he had smoked meth that same morning.
Earhart is charged with Driving under the influence and unsafe lane use, and is being held on a $40,000 bond.
Meanwhile, Wheeler’s family posted on Facebook that he is recovering. They say he needed a lengthy surgery to put a stainless steel plate in his arm.
