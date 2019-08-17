Safe rooms complete at several Lawton elementary schools

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several Lawton Elementary Schools are celebrating their brand new safe rooms.
A ribbon cutting was held at four schools that include Sullivan Village, Carriage Hills, Crosby Park, and Edison.
The safe rooms are made possible through a 100-million-dollar school bond passed in November 2017.
The buildings are reinforced with solid concrete... and are big enough to keep every student in the school safe.
Joshua Jacox, the project manager for Crossland Construction, says these saferooms were carefully calculated to accommodate every student in the school.
“Every square inch of this building is calculated, from the bathrooms to the hallways, to the classroom itself. The requirements are 5 sq ft per kid. You take the number of kids and find out what the square footage of the building needs to be," says Jacox.
Not only will they be safe during severe weather season but classroom space was also needed.
