Two taken to hospital after Comanche County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were taken to hospitals after a crash Friday morning in Comanche County.
That happened on US 62 near Northwest Post Oak road around 9:30.
Our photographer at the scene says it appeared a white car pulled out in front of a red truck and was hit in the front end.
One person was flown from the scene and another was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Their conditions are not known at this time.
The highway had to be shut down for about 50 minutes while troopers worked to process the scene.
