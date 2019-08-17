8-year-old recovering after dog attack Friday afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Animal Welfare said a dog is in quarantine after biting a 8-year-old girl in the face Friday afternoon.
Animal Welfare said it was a Labrador Mix.
The owners received a citation for owning a dangerous dog, before animal welfare took the dog with them.
The dog will remain in quarantine until the owner goes to court, but the owner said they are considering putting the dog down.
The child did suffer injuries, but none of them were too severe.
The child’s grandmother says she is home, and feeling much better.
