First Alert Forecast: Dry Sunday AM with a low chance at storms PM (8/18 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good morning texoma!
For the rest of this morning, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by noon. We’ll be mostly sunny through noontime and the early evening hours. Highs for today are nearing 105°. Clouds will begin to thicken up heading into the late evening hours. Clouds will spread from west to east, it also brings a threat for some storms this evening, similar to what we saw on Saturday. The bulk of the action will happen between 5PM and midnight. Expect any passing storms to bring winds up to 70mph, heavy downpours and quarter sized hail. Skies clear back up heading into Monday being mostly clear. Overnight lows still very mild in the upper 70s.
For Monday, the remainder of the day is still mostly sunny, for those northward. Clouds linger in our most southern counties, making Monday partly cloudy. A heat advisory remains in effect for all of Monday. With hot air temperatures (highs near 105°) and high humidity (dewpoints near 70°) it makes for a hot and sticky day. Feel like temperatures could be nearing 110°. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 10 to 20mph.
We continue the week dry, with mostly sunny skies and 100s, for now. A front that we’re still keeping an eye on mid week, looks to drop our temperatures into the mid 90s accompanied with some rain.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
