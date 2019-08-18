First Alert Forecast: Dry Sunday AM with a low chance at storms PM (8/18 AM)

For the rest of this morning, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by noon. We’ll be mostly sunny through noontime and the early evening hours. Highs for today are nearing 105°. Clouds will begin to thicken up heading into the late evening hours. Clouds will spread from west to east, it also brings a threat for some storms this evening, similar to what we saw on Saturday. The bulk of the action will happen between 5PM and midnight. Expect any passing storms to bring winds up to 70mph, heavy downpours and quarter sized hail. Skies clear back up heading into Monday being mostly clear. Overnight lows still very mild in the upper 70s.