First Alert Forecast: A ridge of high pressure builds, leaving us dry and hot

Im going to be honest, this evening’s forecast is a bit tricky. We have an airmass that is moving into OK that potentially could limit our shot at seeing another round of storms. This morning, our short term models were showing some severe thunderstorms moving through our area between 5pm and midnight tonight. Over the day, it seemed that the recipe for these storms was altered. The atmosphere is a bit too stable for any severe storms to happen. So when the atmosphere is too stable, it blocks off any circulation in the upper layers of the atmosphere. This circulation is what this helps generate the convective (severe) storms.