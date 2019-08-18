Lawton Animal Welfare participates in Clear the Shelters

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Saturday, shelters across the country participated in the clear the shelters event, a pet adoption drive to give every animal a good home.
“This is the one chance that all across the country, we can adopt out as many animals together, as one solid team, that’s all for the sake of the animals to find great loving forever homes," said Russell Anderson.
Anderson said they decided to extend the event at Lawton Animal Welfare for a whole week.
“We kicked it off Tuesday and clear the shelters, some shelters run it for the entire month but it was actually started and designated for this one day, and like each of our shelters have kind of grown upon it. So each year it gets a little bit better, a little bit longer, but today is national clear the shelters day today," said Anderson.
Many people decided to partake in the special event with a special adoption price of only $20.
“On Tuesday when we opened we got out 11 dogs in adoptions so it was great to see those people because that same day we had 22 come in," said Anderson.
Anderson said they are always trying to maintain the balance between animals coming in and out of the shelter.
“That’s why we’re always trying to invite people down here just to take a look because when you walk through there what do you see? Great, great animals right now. They’re missing out if they’re not coming down and seeing us," said Anderson.
Jahtori Castillo and his family were shopping for another dog to add to their family during Clear the Shelters. He believes the event will be a success.
“All the dogs are unique and beautiful, and I think all of them are going to find a home," said Castillo.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.