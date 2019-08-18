Marlow man walks first quarter mile after accident

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) -Families and friends gathered at Marlow Middle School to support Tanner Southerland on his first public walkathon.
Southerland was in a car accident back in 2017 and suffered from a frontal lobe injury which caused him to lose mobility on the right side of his body.
Saturday he got out to walk his first public quarter mile alongside his trainer Ben who have both worked hard for this.
Southerland’s mom asks the community for continued prayers for a full recovery.
