Volunteers serve free meal at the Patterson Community Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Volunteers at the Patterson Center came together to serve a community meal.
The food was provided by Shay’s Catering who served people a plate full. Not only did people eat, volunteers spent time interacting with everyone who stopped by.
The meal is designed for the homeless or less fortunate, but organizers said anyone is welcome, and donations are always accepted.
Elite Academy of cosmetology was also there giving free haircuts.
“It’s a true blessing, it’s a wonderful experience being able to give back to the community, and to see the faces on the people. It’s become a family, people have been with us all three years, and we really enjoy serving," said Lisa Willis.
Next month’s feeding is scheduled for September 21st. If you want to donate towards these community feedings, you can go to Shay’s Catering on Facebook.
