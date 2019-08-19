Cameron kicks off semester with Back to School Block Party

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Cameron University kicked off the 2019 fall semester with a Back to School Block Party.
They put this on every year the day before classes start, and this time it was held both inside and outside because of the heat.
There were around 50 tables set up of student organizations, academic departments, and local businesses each hosting different things.
Director of Campus Life, Leslie Cothren said this event is usually a favorite Cameron tradition.
“This event just has a really great energy to it, it’s really positive. Students come from whether they’ve been on campus four years, or just starting, and lots of students bring their families with them if they’re not ready to let them go, its a great last activity to go okay, I’m ready to go, I’m ready for college now, I know what this feels like," said Cothren.
The Back to School Block Party has been going on for about seven years, and is completely free for students to attend.
