Chickasha Police investigating shooting

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Police in Chickasha are investigating after a man was shot while riding his bicycle just before 10:00 Sunday night.
This started as a call of shots fired, but while officers were on the way to the scene, they received more information about a shooting victim in the 1000 Block of Texas Avenue.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 40 year old Chickasha man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim told officers that a vehicle pulled up and fired one shot, hitting him.
The victim was air lifted to Oklahoma City in an unknown condition.
