Community participates in zumba fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Zumba instructors from across Oklahoma came out to participate in a fundraiser for Alzheimer's.
The McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Memory Care Unit came together to put on the event.
Tickets, T-shirt purchases, and other donations go directly to helping spread awareness, and finding a cure that impacts so many people in the southwest Oklahoma community.
One nurse said this is a way to help people they see everyday.
“We just want to research and raise money for a cure for this Alzheimer’s Disease because we work on the unity, we see it everyday and we just want to be apart of finding a cure for it," said Gladys Valentine.
She said they will be participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on August 24th at Elmer Thomas Park.
