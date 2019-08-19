First Alert Forecast: Dry, hot and humid now... A cool down mid week to come (AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dry conditions persist beginning of the week, cooler temperatures are on the way!
Through the rest of this morning temperatures will gradually increase into the mid 90s by noon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout all of Monday. A few passing clouds is possible but we’re going to be dry for the remainder of the day. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 5-10mph. Winds will increase, picking up by 4pm, at 10 to 20mph. A ridge of high pressure is what’s keep us dry today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 100s through Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
A disturbance breaks the ridge, shifting it slightly. This allows for cooler temperatures from the north to make their way into Texoma. Our highs from Thursday on will be in the mid and upper 90s. All week, overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 70s. With this disturbance, it also brings the potential for some showers. While the chance of a shower is bigger/ higher the more north/northeast, an isolated shower here in Texoma can’t be ruled out... yet.
Have a great Monday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
