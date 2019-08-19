First Alert Forecast: Dry, hot and humid now... A cool down mid week to come (AM)

Through the rest of this morning temperatures will gradually increase into the mid 90s by noon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout all of Monday. A few passing clouds is possible but we’re going to be dry for the remainder of the day. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 5-10mph. Winds will increase, picking up by 4pm, at 10 to 20mph. A ridge of high pressure is what’s keep us dry today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 100s through Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid 70s.