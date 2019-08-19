FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Slight cooler at the end of the week and the chance of a few storms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The summertime ridge may break down just enough to allow temperatures to drop a bit.
Mostly clear and hot this evening with temperatures still in the low 90s by 10PM. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be a carbon-copy of today with sunshine and highs near 103. South to southwest winds 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a south breeze and highs just above 100. Lows in the mid 70s.
From Thursday into the weekend, highs will drop a bit into the mid 90s. Lows in the low to mid 70s. There is also a chance of a few storms, mainly late Friday but we are also watching Thursday and Saturday for a low chance. Temperatures may start to heat up slowly again by early next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.