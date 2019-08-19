Investigators determine grill caused fire in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Investigators are confirming that a grill that wasn’t completely out is to blame for a house fire in Duncan.
Hannah Bear lives in the home next door, and due to the close proximity, she said she was concerned it was going to spread to her home.
“I remember smelling a BBQ the day before, but I never thought it would lead to a fire," said Bear.
Before firefighters arrived at the home on 6th and Maple, Bear, who lives next to the home, said she could already tell something was wrong.
“Our wifi went out, and I was hearing weird noises. So I went out, and looked out the kitchen. I could just see flames. The firefighters told us to get out the house, and I was just thinking about cats because they were hiding,” said Bear.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was the grill, but more importantly, where.
“It was underneath the stairwell at the residence, so we believe it was too close, and flared up and caught one of the wooden beams of the stairs on fire,” said Sgt. Bill Fitzhugh, DPD investigate division.
Bear said the stairwell burning like it did made it really dangerous for her neighbors who were stuck inside.
“I could see them climb out the back of the house, because there’s only the one exit, and it was blocked by fire,” said Bear.
Sergeant Fitzhugh said the house being so close to the fire station helped, because when fire fighters arrived, the fire had already spread throughout the homes exterior.
“The outside structure did catch on pretty good, they had a lot of flame and heat. When they arrived, they said the stairway was fully involved,” said Sgt. Fitzhugh.
Sergeant Fitzbugh said this fire gives them a good chance to brush people up on grill safety.
“I wouldn’t put grills under carports or inside garages or anything like that. Keep it it away from stuff, keep it away from the house, and make sure it’s all the way out when you are done with it," said Sgt. Fitzugh.
7 news has yet to hear back from the home owners on their current condition, but both did go the hospital after they escaped from the fire.
