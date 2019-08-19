Sooners name Jalen Hurts starting QB

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Sooners now officially know who will be their starting quarterback for the 2019 season.
Head Coach Lincoln Riley said on Monday that Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts will lead the Sooners to start the season.
Hurts was 26-2 as a starter at Alabama but lost his job to Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 season.
The latest signal caller will have some big shoes to fill after the Sooners produced the past two Heisman winners and #1 overall NFL draft picks with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
The Sooners will kick off their season on Sunday, September 1 when they take on Houston in Norman.
7News will have a one hour pregame show live from the stadium before the Sooners and Cougars take the field.
