Altus honors veterans with ‘Heritage Banners’

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Main Street Altus is honoring veterans with Heritage Banners and this year they will be on display longer than before.
The faces of military heroes line Altus's downtown square.
It was an idea Main Street Altus came up with last year.
The banners go up on Memorial Day and will stay on display until the end of September.
And everyone who submits a name for a Heritage Banner gets a garden flag to remember their loved one.
“For Altus, being a military town, it’s important to us because it helps our town thrive. We like to show our respect for those members and give them the opportunity to show off as well so it’s really important for not just our downtown, but our entire town to support our community and support the air force base," says president of Main Street Altus, Sidney Tyner.
Banners cost $250 and can be bought year round.
If you would like to learn more call Main Street Altus at 580-482-2277.
