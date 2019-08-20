CONTINUING COVERAGE: Two more charged in connection to Lawton murder from June

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two more suspects have been charged in the June death of Byard Moore in northwest Lawton.
Dusty Abel, 18, and Cory Hood, 36, have both been charged with felony crimes connected to the murder and moving of Moore’s body from a home on Kinyon Avenue in Lawton.
According to court papers, Abel was charged with First Degree Murder after police say he told them during an interview that he had tied womens hair bands around the neck of Moore after Adrian Stallworth placed a plastic bag on his head. Abel told police he left the home after he allegedly performed the act.
Hood has been charged with four felony counts including Accessory to Murder in the First Degree, Unlawful removal of a Dead Body, Desecration of a Human Corpse and Conspiract to Commit Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body and Desecration of a Human Corpse. Court documents say Hood was the owner of the land where Moore’s body was located earlier this month on Coombs Road between Cache and Indiahoma. Documents say Ryan Jones and Cody Bates told authorities that Hood was aware they were bringing a body to his land to be left there.
They also told police Hood participated in the burning and burying of Moore’s body.
Police say they also located a stolen tractor on Hood’s land which he had previously lied to law enforcement about and attempted to conceal.
Hood’s bond has been set at $150,000. Abel’s bond was set at $1 million.
Both are set to make their next court appearance in September.
