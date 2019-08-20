Dash camera footage release of Lawton police chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re seeing dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a crash in Lawton last month.
The video shows the moment when OHP used a pit maneuver to stop Carlos Granados Junior after a chase that started on Sheridan and West Gore Boulevard.
Police say he ran a red light , almost hitting a cop car and a chase then lasted until that maneuver was made on Highway 7 near Trail Road.
The truck then hit a guard rail and rolled into a ditch.
Granados had to be flown to OU Medical Center as a result.
A bench warrant has been issued for Granados for failure to appear at a preliminary hearing earlier this month.
He’s been charged with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, endangering others while eluding police, driving with a revoked license and failure to obey traffic control device.
