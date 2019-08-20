Duncan upgrades splash pad

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Summer may be over for most kids across southwest Oklahoma, but that doesn’t mean the city of Duncan wants people to stop enjoying the splash pads.
To make them more enjoyable, city of Duncan workers are building canopy covers at both Douglas and Hillcrest Park.
These canopies will be next to the splash pads, so people can easily find more shade.
Construction began this morning, as they installed the support beams.
They expect to be done with the canopies on Wednesday.
