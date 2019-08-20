First Alert Forecast: Cooling trend with a shot of showers

Good morning! For the rest of this morning, as the sun begins to rise (6:58AM), we’ll see mostly sunny skies. By 9 AM, we’re already feeling the effects of the sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80s. By noon we’re near 97° and our high for today is 103°. Winds will be light in the early AM gusting out of the south at 5-10mph but by mid morning gusting 10-15mph. Today looks to be the last day of “hot” temperatures. Once again, another heat advisory is in place for today. Starting at noon and going until 9 PM tonight. We’ll see another day of hot air temperatures and high humidity to increase our feel like temperatures up to 110°... what can I say? It’s mid August in Oklahoma. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. While Wednesday will be another hot one, with highs nearing 102°, we’re on the start of a cooling trend heading into the remainder of the week.