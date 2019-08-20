First Alert Forecast: Cooling trend with a shot of showers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday is looking to be the last warmer day with cooler temperatures ahead.
Good morning! For the rest of this morning, as the sun begins to rise (6:58AM), we’ll see mostly sunny skies. By 9 AM, we’re already feeling the effects of the sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80s. By noon we’re near 97° and our high for today is 103°. Winds will be light in the early AM gusting out of the south at 5-10mph but by mid morning gusting 10-15mph. Today looks to be the last day of “hot” temperatures. Once again, another heat advisory is in place for today. Starting at noon and going until 9 PM tonight. We’ll see another day of hot air temperatures and high humidity to increase our feel like temperatures up to 110°... what can I say? It’s mid August in Oklahoma. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. While Wednesday will be another hot one, with highs nearing 102°, we’re on the start of a cooling trend heading into the remainder of the week.
The ridge of high pressure begins to break down allowing cooler air from the north to dip into parts of Texoma. Highs from Thursday into the weekend will be in the mid and upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. A chance of storms could develop mainly late Friday but we’re also keeping an eye out for Thursday and Saturday, too.
Have a great Tuesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
