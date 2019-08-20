FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a slight cool-down later this week, along with a chance of storms.

Mostly clear this evening into tonight, along with mild temperatures. Expect low 90s at 9PM and mid 70s by tomorrow morning. Abundant sunshine tomorrow and light south winds. Temperatures will quickly rise into the mid 90s by noon with highs near 102°. A few clouds will develop later Thursday in response to a frontal boundary well to our north. This may bring a chance of storms in far northern Texoma closer to I-40. It will remain hot with highs near 100 and lows in the mid 70s.