Judge denies suspended Cotton Co. sheriff’s requests

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Suspended Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson’s requests for paid legal fees, a disqualification of the DA’s office and a delayed trial date have been denied.
The judge filed the order Monday.
As we've reported, the Cotton County Board of Commissioners is seeking to have Simpson permanently removed from office.
Simpson has requested a trial by jury and it’s currently set for October.
In his denial for a continuance, Judge Michael Flanagan wrote that "taxpayers are currently paying two sheriffs. Therefore it is not in the interest of justice or the taxpayers to delay the trial."
The judge wrote the trial could be held in late October or possibly the beginning of November.
Sources previously told 7News Simpson’s suspension would be without pay.
Interim Sheriff Tim King has been in charge of the department since the board filed its case in June.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.