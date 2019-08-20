Lawton man aims for world record while donating to charity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It's been one year since 7NEWS introduced you to Michael Hodges, a Lawton man hoping to set a world record for the number of can tabs collected in one year.
After a year of collecting and weeks of counting, one Hodges and his family now have 3,570,699 can tabs. They hope that’s enough for a world record, but regardless, each and every one of them will be going to a good cause. While this is the most tabs they’ve ever collected, this isn’t the first time Michael Hodges and his family have set out to collect the tiny aluminum pieces.
"A few years back there was this girl in Meridian. We saw the news story and thought hey we have a whole bunch of tabs we’ve been saving up over the years. We were like let’s just donate them to her because they’re not doing any good here, because we heard there were places that did stuff with them. We gave them to her and realized how much they do and help people,” Hodges said.
That donation sparked an idea to collect as many tabs as they could and donate them all to the Ronald McDonald House in Oklahoma City, trying to set a world record along the way.
"We thought it would be a lot easier than it was actually. But we’d stay Saturdays and have pull tab parties, we called them, and as much as 80 or 100 people would come and we’d cook out hotdogs and everything. We just want to thank those people too,” Hodges said.
"It’s been really good because we worked with a lot of people who’d help us pull tabs on Saturday. Different people brought tabs, they’d save them up and bring them back, a lot of different businesses. I met a lot of different people,” said Mike Hodges, Michael’s dad.
According to Guinness World Records, the current world record is 2,783,788, which was set back in 2011. Hodges says they collected 3,570,699. They believe they crushed the record, which required them to document their collection and counting process, which they sent to Guinness. They are now awaiting their decision but are hopeful for good news.
"When we started counting those last few tabs it was a huge relief because this year has been a lot harder and a lot more than we thought it would be,” Michael Hodges said.
"Whether we get the record or not, it’s been well worth the effort to donate them,” Mike Hodges said.
They expect to hear back in the next few months.
The Ronald McDonald House says approximately 1,267 tabs will amount to a pound, meaning Hodges will be donating roughly 3,000 pounds of aluminum when it’s all said and done.
