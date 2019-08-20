Main Street Altus presents facade grant

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The purchase of Altus Heritage Banners helps improve downtown Altus all together.
Money raised through the Heritage Banner Program goes into funding upgrades and renovations to the storefronts downtown.
Monday, a facade grant was given to Southwest Crop Insurance.
Main Street Altus awarded the business $2,500 for beautifying their storefront.
Three grants are awarded every year, all in an effort to resort downtown to its former glory.
“If you have a downtown that’s healthy and vibrant, your city will be healthy and vibrant. That’s what we’re trying to do. Get that activity and excitement back like we had in the old days, that’s what we’re working on," says Dana Hicks with Main Street Altus.
All downtown businesses are eligible for a facade grant, up to $2,500.
Just visit Main Street Altus’s office that’s located at 215 N. Main.
