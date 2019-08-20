Officials seek death penalty in Duncan double murder case

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Officials are seeking the death penalty in the case of a Duncan man accused in a double murder.
Shane Kirk is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law.
According to an affidavit, the District Attorney claims the murders were quote, “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” and that there is a probability that Kirk could commit other acts of violence.
Kirk was found competent to stand trial last November.
Police say he was arrested in November 2017 after Jessica Kirk and Dennis Duncan were found shot and killed at a home on Mimosa Avenue.
A trial date has not been set, but a preliminary hearing is set for this Thursday at the Stephens County Courthouse.
