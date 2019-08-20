Temple hires police chief, other positions

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in more than ten years, the town of Temple in Cotton County will have its own police officer.
Town trustees voted Monday night to hire Gary Whittington as the police chief.
The move meant the town also had to hire a city prosecutor and judge.
Trustees chose Lawrence Wheeler and Gerald Hayes for the positions.
Chief Whittington will work 25 hours a week.
Temple’s police department previously disbanded in 2008 and the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office took over calls in the town. At the time, trustees said it was due to cost.
The mayor says the new positions will be paid for through use and sales taxes.
Trustees also voted to hire a code enforcement officer. He plans to work part-time for $1 a month.
You’ll hear from Mayor Reuben Pulis on the decision Tuesday on Good Morning Texoma.
