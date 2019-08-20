Two arrested for burglary at Altus medical marijuana dispensary

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a Tuesday morning burglary at an Altus medical marijuana dispensary.
According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, 21-year-old Caleb Morgan and 23-year-old Trayvon Reed were arrested on charges of Second Degree Burglary.
Around 4:30 Tuesday morning, a patrol officer noticed a car parked in an alley behind a dispensary on the 400 block on South Main Street. The officer went to investigate but the car drove away.
Officers checked the back of the building and discovered it had been burglarized. A traffic stop was done on the car that left the scene. According to officers the two men in the car had insulation in their hair and on their clothing that matched the evidence from the crime scene.
Police say after the suspects entered the building, they tried to remove a safe from the dispensary’s office.
Reed and Morgan are being held at the Jackson County Jail.
