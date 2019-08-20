Woman charged with bringing contraband into Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman has been charged with bringing contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility.
According to an affidavit, Wylisa Miller was patted down while going to visit an inmate.
After that, Miller told police she went to the restroom where she found something wrapped in electrical tape, and she then put it in her bra.
When she was pat down again, correctional officers say they found 16 white pills with "M366" on them.
They were identified as Hydrocodone.
She was booked in the Lawton City Jail and charged with bringing contraband into a jail or penal institution.
She’s expected back in court next month.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.