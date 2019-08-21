Altus Animal Welfare launches program to reduce stray cat population

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Animal Welfare Association is working to reduce the city’s cat population through a brand new program called Trap, Neuter, Release.
The Altus Animal Welfare Association has been working to get this program up and running for more than a year. It’s community-based which means residents are asked to humanely trap stray cats and bring them in to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and ear tipped.
“At that point, a lot of nuisance behaviors will not happen anymore. Once those cats are sterilized those behaviors," says Christie Detwiler, president of the Altus Animal Welfare Association.
Surgeries are performed in a portable building that was paid for by the City of Altus.
A Watershed Animal Fund grant paid for the surgical suite.
Dr. Allison Templer performs surgeries every Tuesday.
“As we’re in surgery, I have technicians monitoring heart rate, gum color, respiration. After, we have rice socks we heat up in the microwave. We put one on their belly and back to keep them warm," says Dr. Templer of the Spay And Neuter Clinic.
After surgery the cat is returned to the person who brought it in.
They're asked to keep the cat for 24 to 48 hours while it recovers and then release it back into the neighborhood where it was trapped.
Detwiler says a successful Trap, Neuter, Release Program takes community commitment. “We want to do the right thing and we want a humane solution for the community and the cats.”
She says the research based program will do wonders overtime, making Altus an even better place to be. “Having a lot of stray cats run around doesn’t make your community look as desirable as Altus really is. We love Altus and we want to make it a safer place for people and pets. It makes our community better," says Detwiler.
The Altus Animal Welfare Association is accepting cats for the TNR Program every Tuesday morning between 8 and 9 o'clock.
The building is located at 2204 Enterprise Drive.
Cats need to be at least four months old in order to be brought in for the TNR Program.
If you live in Altus and would like to help reduce the cat population, you can rent a trap from the AAWA or the Altus Animal Shelter.
Visit their location on Enterprise Drive or give them a call at 580-481-2285.
