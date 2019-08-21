Altus City Council accepts city manager’s resignation

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus City Council has accepted its city manager’s resignation.
Altus City Manager Janice Cain’s resignation was announced at Tuesday night’s Altus City Council meeting.
We first brought you the story Monday night when we learned the city manager’s employment status was added to the agenda.
Janice Cain will be leaving the position after giving a 30 day notice.
Council members voted four-to-four with Mayor Jack Smiley casting the the tie-breaking vote to accept her resignation.
No word yet on the council's process for finding a successor.
You can count on us to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.