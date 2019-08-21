Chickasha man facing charges for breaking woman’s ribs

CHICKAHSA, Okla. (TNN) - A Chickasha man is facing felony charges after police say he broke a woman's ribs before stepping on her.
Court documents show that Gary Lee Cabe JR. stood and put his foot on top of a woman’s ribs, which he had broken before.
Police say Cabe took the victim's phone to keep her from calling the police and wouldn't let her leave.
12 hours later, Cabe drove her to the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital.
That woman had several injuries to her ribs, face, knee and hand.
Cabe is behind bars on a $75,000 bond.
He’s facing charges of assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury and felony assault and battery.
