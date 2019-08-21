City attorney who resigned still being employed, paid by City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has released new information on the resignation of former City Attorney Frank Jensen.
KSWO 7News requested the details be released under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
The documents released to 7News by City Manager Michael Cleghorn’s office include a retirement agreement between Jensen and the city.
The agreement states that, even though Jensen officially resigned his office last week, he will continue to be employed by the city until March 20, 2020. Jensen will continue to be compensated at the annual yearly salary of $141,931.75 paid every two weeks.
Jensen will work from home and “assist with any legal issues, reviews, document preparation or other legal services.” His communication will be “limited to the Mayor, the City Council, the City Manager, Acting City Attorney and/or City Attorney.” The agreement reveals Jensen will have “no other contact with the City Attorney’s Office or any employee of the City Attorney’s Office.”
On March 20, 2020, Jensen will be paid for all earned longevity pay, all vacation leave and all sick leave which has not been previously paid. He will be entitled to any and all benefits defined in the city’s benefit retirement plan and will include all of his service to the city since March 18, 1991.
In July, Jensen was placed on administrative leave after the city council met in executive session for over two hours to discuss a personnel investigation.
On August 14,2019 Jensen resigned from his position as Lawton City Attorney.
The details of the investigation have not been released due to the City of Lawton’s policies relating to personnel matters, according to Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska.
On Tuesday, the Lawton City Council voted to enter into an agreement with Lawton attorney Bob Ross who will serve as interim city attorney on a month-to-month basis. He will be paid $8,500 monthly but will receive no insurance or other benefits. His agreement will start September 1.
The council also voted to put out a request for proposals to hire a professional recruiting firm to search for a permanent replacement for Jensen, according to a release.
