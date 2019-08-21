Duncan award ceremony honors law enforcement

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Law enforcement from across the area were honored during an award ceremony today in Duncan.
That was hosted by the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Pathways to a Healthier You and focused on law enforcement who have helped prevent alcohol and drug abuse.
Three officers and a prosecutor were awarded based on arrests related to drugs and alcohol and their efforts in the courtroom.
“Enforcement is so important for what we do in terms of prevention, so without them out there on the ground enforcing these laws, there’s no way we could do what we do. So, we wanted to say thank you, show them that we see them, we see what they’re doing and keep up the good work," says Jillian Latimer, Drug Free Communities grant program director.
Officers from Duncan and Marlow police as well as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were recognized at the event, with awards given for prosecutor of the year, alcohol enforcement, illegal marijuana enforcement and non-medical use of prescription drugs.
This was the third year for the event.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.