Elgin Police give parents tips for first day of school

By Rebekah Fountain | August 21, 2019 at 4:37 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 4:47 AM

ELGIN Okla. (TNN) - Elgin’s first day of school is Wednesday.

The Elgin Police Department has some advice to give to parents.

Elgin Police says parents should leave extra early to drop off students.

Police want to remind parents to not drop off students in the middle of the road, and that you can't drop off or pick up in the construction and bus areas behind the middle school.

Officers say you can drop off high school students at the high school gymnasium.

