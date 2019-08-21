FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Storm chances are looking higher over the next couple of days.

Mostly clear this evening into tonight with temperatures in the low 90s at 9PM and lows in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with scattered storms developing in the evening. A few storms may contain quarter size hail and produce 60 mph wind gusts. Highs in the upper 90s to around 100°. A few showers & storms may linger into tomorrow night and Friday morning. Lows in the low 70s.