FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Storm chances are looking higher over the next couple of days.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A front to our north will bring an increasing chance of storms and slightly cooler temperatures.
Mostly clear this evening into tonight with temperatures in the low 90s at 9PM and lows in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with scattered storms developing in the evening. A few storms may contain quarter size hail and produce 60 mph wind gusts. Highs in the upper 90s to around 100°. A few showers & storms may linger into tomorrow night and Friday morning. Lows in the low 70s.
With a boundary nearby, additional scattered storms may develop during the day on Friday. Highs in the 90s under partly cloudy skies. The front will be nearby Saturday, keeping a chance of scattered storms in Texoma. Highs in the 90s once again but perhaps cooler in some locations due to the showers and clouds.
We’ll clear out Sunday into mid next week. Expect mostly sunny skies, highs around 100°, and breezy south winds. By later next week, a stronger cold front may impact Texoma.
