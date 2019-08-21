Tomorrow will be a little cooler, but still a very warm day with high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100. We are also tracking a few rain and storm chances during the evening hours as an approaching cool front dives south. Counties along I-40 have the best chances of seeing rain and a few possible thunderstorms. Showers and storms will linger into Friday morning as the front looks to stall out along the Red River. Our Texoma counties north of the Red River have the best chances for rain Friday morning. A few isolated pop up showers and storms are possible again Friday afternoon. High’s for the end of your work week will be in the mid to upper 90s.