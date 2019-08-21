LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be another scorcher with lots of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures today will range from 100-103. Winds this afternoon will be on the lighter side out of the south at 10-15mph. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will drop into the mid 70s.
Tomorrow will be a little cooler, but still a very warm day with high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100. We are also tracking a few rain and storm chances during the evening hours as an approaching cool front dives south. Counties along I-40 have the best chances of seeing rain and a few possible thunderstorms. Showers and storms will linger into Friday morning as the front looks to stall out along the Red River. Our Texoma counties north of the Red River have the best chances for rain Friday morning. A few isolated pop up showers and storms are possible again Friday afternoon. High’s for the end of your work week will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday, low end rain and storm chances stick around. Counties with the best chance to see showers and storms will be in central, northeastern, and eastern Texoma. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s.
We will again start another warming trend Sunday afternoon as highs are expect back into the upper 90s for most places in Texoma. We should stay dry Sunday afternoon through next Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees next Monday and Tuesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.