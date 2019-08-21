Residents and family members at the Lawton Ft. Sill Veteran Center voice their frustration

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Emotions were high at the Veterans Center town hall meeting hosted by Governor Stitt’s Secretary of Military and Veteran Affairs.
“We’ve got so many issues that we need resolved, we do not have enough workers, we do not have enough communication among everyone," said Madeline Kervin, who spoke on behalf of her father.
Many people who spoke said the lower staff numbers is a big issue, but their real issue is with the staff members who they said don’t seem to care about the residents.
“The ones that aren’t doing their job, get rid of them. My dad served 26 years in the military, and he winds up like this. All he’s asking for is to be taken care of,” said Richard Miller, who is frustrated with the care his father receives.
Nita Ladd, who drives over 300 miles a day to spend time with her husband says the staff lied to her about care she requested.
“I couldn’t come three times yesterday, only twice so I asked them to bathe him. They did not bathe him, they lied to me, told me they had, but I marked his diaper, and when I came back yesterday for dinner, he still had on the same diaper," said Ladd.
More people told other stories, most of which centered around the lack of care, and Governor Stitt’s cabinet member said some of those issues can be addressed immediately.
“Problems like 'I called for help for my loved one and I found them playing on their phone, we have to have zero tolerance for that," said Ben Robinson, Governor Stitt’s Secretary of Military and Veteran Affairs.
And to address the communication issue, Robinson said he wants residents and family members to be vocal about these issues to him, to the center administrators, or to the Governor faster, so they don’t become repeating issues.
'We need to fix problems before they become monumental issues. You heard a lot of emotion in the room tonight, and that;s because these issues have been pent up," said Robinson.
The staff members have four more town hall meetings at centers across the state, and when they get back, Robinson says it won’t be long before big changes happen at the Lawton Ft. Sill Center.
