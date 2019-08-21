Retired Altus Firefighter passes away

August 21, 2019

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -The Altus Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Tommy Sadler, passed away Tuesday after a sudden illness.

Tommy was a Captain for the Altus Fire Department and retired in 2012.

He was a member of the Firefighter Combat Challenge Team and won numerous awards competing.

Some in the Altus community might remember him handing out 50 50 tickets during the Rock N Rumble Burnouts.

Altus Fire Department posted on their Facebook saying Tommy was one of a kind, a legend that they will never forget.

