Retired Altus Firefighter passes away

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -The Altus Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Tommy Sadler, passed away Tuesday after a sudden illness.
Tommy was a Captain for the Altus Fire Department and retired in 2012.
He was a member of the Firefighter Combat Challenge Team and won numerous awards competing.
Some in the Altus community might remember him handing out 50 50 tickets during the Rock N Rumble Burnouts.
Altus Fire Department posted on their Facebook saying Tommy was one of a kind, a legend that they will never forget.
