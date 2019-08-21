State legislators volunteer at USO Oklahoma

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma state legislators took serving their constituents quite literally Wednesday, volunteering at USO Oklahoma on Fort Sill. A common thread between Representative Daniel Pae, Representative Trey Caldwell, and Senator Chris Kidd, their recognition of servant leadership.
“You can always talk the talk, but it’s another thing to walk the walk," said Daniel Pae, District 62 Representative. "I believe when it comes to servant leadership, you have to get out there in the community to talk with folks, meet with them and help them.”
“They do so much for us and this is literally the least we can do," said District 63 Representative Trey Caldwell. "Doing something simple shows we’re willing to help them and stand behind them. It puts our money where our mouth is.”
Every Wednesday the USO serves a lunch for military men and women, as a way to strengthen America’s military by keeping them connected to family, home, and country.
“Connection boosts resiliency and in the military, that boosts their ability to do their mission,” said Jennifer Kirby, USO Oklahoma’s Senior Director.
Planning Wednesday’s event with Pae, Caldwell, and Kidd, took more than three months, but it was time well spent to show these soldiers state leaders are always will to help and listen to their concerns.
“Fort Sill takes up some of my Senate District 31," said Senator Chris Kidd. "They are a large part of Comanche County. Many of them are my constituents. I represent them and I want to help take care of my constituents.”
The lunch was sponsored by Fort Sill Federal Credit Union. Kirby says it’s exciting to bring in community partners in the form of businesses and volunteers to serve our military.
