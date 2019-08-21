VA representatives hold Altus town hall and resource fair

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday afternoon, VA representatives from Oklahoma City came down to Altus to help local veterans.
That veterans’ resource fair wrapped up at 3 Tuesday afternoon and offered a chance for veterans to ask questions and give their feedback.
Representatives also gave information on the mental health and community health care services as well as eligibility and benefits.
The OKC veterans health car system’s director was there and says the feedback he got from those in attendance will help the VA moving forward.
“It’s really amazing because it helps me to see what they’ve gone through and how we can provide better services to them, so the information they provide to me is invaluable," says Wade Vlosich, medical center director for the OKC Veterans’ Healthcare System.
He says this town hall and fair takes place usually once a year.
Before making it to Altus, they also went to Wichita Falls for a resource fair Tuesday morning.
