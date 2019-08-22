Authorities identify man accused of leaving threatening notes on Stephens Co. home, church

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect caught on camera leaving a threatening note on a woman’s door in Deer Creek that was likely in Stephens County Wednesday morning, doing the same thing.
A woman in Deer Creek says she woke up Tuesday and checked her doorbell camera to find a man leaving a note on her door and spitting on her door before taking off. In the note, she says the man called himself God and threatened that his angels would sexually assault someone.
That man is being identified as 44-year-old Thomas Ryan Kretch. He was identified using the license plate on the truck seen in the video from Deer Creek.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Department believes Kretch left a note at a house in the Bray area Wednesday morning, spitting on the mailbox there, too. It was found around 8 a.m.
Another note was later found at Hilltop Church of God on US-29.
The sheriff says the writing in the notes matched that from the letter that was written Tuesday in Deer Creek.
There have been reports of notes left in North Oklahoma City, a church in Tennessee and in McKinney, TX.
Kretch is said to be driving a light gold pick-up truck with Tennessee plates. His last known address is in Nashville. Kretch has brown hair and green eyes. He is 6′5″ and weighs 233 pounds.
If you see Kretch, please call the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at 580-255-3131, or local law enforcement immediately.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.