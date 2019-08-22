Cache Athletics increasing admission prices for all sporting events

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Cache Bulldog Athletics have new admission prices starting this year for all sporting events starting this year.
The new admission price to get into all Cache Athletic events for all middle school and high school sports is now $5.00 for adults and students that do not attend Cache Public Schools.
Cache students will only have to pay $2.00 to enter athletic events.
Cache Athletics says they tried to not raise the price for years, but the cost of referees, officials, and equipment continues to rise.
Admission is still free for adults 65 years and older.
