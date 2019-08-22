Construction starts for Heritage Trails Project in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Crews in Duncan are making progress on the Heritage Trails Project that we first told you about in 2017.
The plan is to construct a three mile walking trail around Duncan Regional Hospital, the Simmons Center, and the Heritage Center.
“The trails will basically be in a half mile radius of the Simmons Center and the Heritage Center. They will run from the Simmons Center up Chisholm Trail Parkway, around to the hospital and then down in front of Horace Mann school through Whisenant Park then back again," said Scott Stone.
Right now, the trail is laid out and while crews have not started phase one they’re already digging for the second phase of the project called Nature Park.
“It will be a multi-use trail. It will be used for bicyclists, runners, walkers. It’s going to be wide enough to accommodate anybody and anything really, and it will be lighted which is an exciting element," said Stone.
It’s also going to help kids who walk to school in those areas.
“It’s important for us to have a safe way for them to get to school and back home. Sidewalks provide that, especially in the morning when we have the sun coming up and cars can’t always see when kids are walking, or individuals are walking, so it’s very important to have a safe area for kids to walk," said Vicki Nighswonger.
The project is being paid for through grants and donations. They’re still looking to raise $800,000.
Stone said the entire project will cost close to four million dollars, which he considers money well spent.
“Folks with handicaps and disabilities will be able to use it, and also because of the educational aspect of it, but it’s really going to be a learning environment about all the important things that make Duncan such a unique and good community," said Stone.
Phases one and two are expected to be completed by the end of year. Phase three will start in a couple years.
