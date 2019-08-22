FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: scattered storms this evening and chances continue into Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A nearby front will help produce scattered storms into the start of the week.
Scattered storms this evening should end between 8PM and 11PM. A few storms may be severe with 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. Temperatures will vary considerably due to clouds, storms, and rain but most locations will fall quickly into the 80s and then the 70s by morning.
Partly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance of a morning shower or storm, then a better chance of scattered storms from mid afternoon into the evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s. East to southeast winds 10-15 mph. Storm chances may be higher Saturday as a complex of storms moves through Texoma. This may also keep highs in the 80s to low 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Skies will clear on Sunday as highs shoot back up to 98. Monday will be very hot with highs to 104 under mostly sunny skies. 2 fronts may impact Texoma next week, one on Tuesday and another by Thursday. The late week front may cool off temperatures into the 80s for several days.
