LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures as your head out the door this morning will be in the mid 70s. We will start out with plenty of sunshine this morning, but a few clouds will build in this afternoon. Later today, anytime around 3PM, pop up showers and storms will be possible for most counties north of the Red River. Better chances will remain north along I-40. Rain and storm chances will stick with us through the evening hours and finally clear around midnight. High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s to around 100.
Tomorrow and Saturday temperatures will continue to drop off into the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms will also remain in the forecast. Through the early afternoon on Saturday, counties north of the Red River look to have the greatest chance of seeing storm activity.
Sunday afternoon sunshine will return and temperatures will begin warming back into the upper 90s. The warming trend will continue into Monday and Tuesday, but then a big cold front looks to impact us as we get into the middle of next week. This cold front could develop a few rain chances, and also bring us cooler temperatures into the low to mid 90s. In the extended forecast temperatures overall will be cooler as we head into the month of September. Some high temperatures could drop into the upper 80s by August 31st.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
