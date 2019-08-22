Temperatures as your head out the door this morning will be in the mid 70s. We will start out with plenty of sunshine this morning, but a few clouds will build in this afternoon. Later today, anytime around 3PM, pop up showers and storms will be possible for most counties north of the Red River. Better chances will remain north along I-40. Rain and storm chances will stick with us through the evening hours and finally clear around midnight. High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s to around 100.